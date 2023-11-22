Yamaha service centre opens in Mohammadpur

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors, and Hiroshi Setogawa, senior general manager of Yamaha Motor Company Ltd in Japan, cut a cake to inaugurate a service centre named “Yamaha 2S Centre Crescent Enterprise” on Banshbari Road in Mohammadpur, Dhaka recently. Photo: ACI Motors

ACI Motors, a subsidiary of ACI Ltd and a distributor and technical collaboration partner of Yamaha motorcycles in Bangladesh, launched Yamaha 2S Centre Crescent Enterprise on Banshbari Road in Mohammadpur, Dhaka recently.

Subrata Ranjan Das, executive director of ACI Motors, and Hiroshi Setogawa, senior general manager of Yamaha Motor Company Ltd in Japan, inaugurated the service centre, said a press release.

Customers can avail motorcycle after-sales service on the 1st floor of the two-storey 2S Centre, while the 2nd floor has the facility to purchase spare parts and safety gears.

ACI Motors started its journey in 2007 as a subsidiary of ACI Ltd and Yamaha embarked on its journey in Bangladesh with ACI Motors in 2016.

More than 116 Yamaha 3S (sales, service and spares) dealer points became popular by serving with full satisfaction of the customers in the country since then.

Other senior officials from Yamaha and ACI Motors were present.