Walton Digi-Tech Industries organises IT Fair in Dhaka

AHM Shafiquzzaman, secretary to the labour and employment ministry, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate “Walton Computer Divisional IT Fair” at the ECS Computer City of Multiplan Centre in the capital recently. Photo: Walton

Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited recently organised an IT fair, styled "Walton Computer Divisional IT Fair", at the ECS Computer City of Multiplan Centre in the capital.

The first phase of the Dhaka Division fair was held from October 18-21. The fair will be gradually held in other divisional cities of the country as well.

AHM Shafiquzzaman, secretary to the Ministry of Labour and Employment, inaugurated the fair as the chief guest, Walton said in a press release.

"Walton is creating skilled manpower and making important contributions to the overall economy of Bangladesh. The company manufactures electronics and technology products, including refrigerators, ACs, TVs, which used to cost a lot of foreign currency to import," said Shafiquzzaman.

"Through local manufacturing, a huge amount of foreign currency is being saved. Walton products are currently being exported to 44 different countries in the four continents of the world. As a result, our foreign exchange reserves are increasing," he added.

Customers can enjoy a maximum of 20 percent discount on exchange of their old and damaged products at the fair and up to 50 percent discount on online e-plaza's exclusive offer, along with special gifts on the purchase of various Walton computer products.

Appreciating Walton's computer exchange offer, Secretary Shafiquzzaman said, "This initiative helps e-waste management as well as customers getting special discounts on buying new Walton products in exchange for their old or damaged products."

He urged everyone to use products manufactured by domestic brands.

"It will decrease our import dependency, boost domestic industrialisation and create more employment," he added.

In the event, Liakat Ali, additional managing director of Walton Digi-Tech Industries Limited, said that the Computer Exchange Offer Season-4 is currently being conducted across the country.

"In this season, customers can exchange their old or damaged laptop, desktop, all-in-one PC, monitor, printer, tab, speaker, CCTV products and get a maximum discount of 20 percent on buying similar new Walton products."

"This discount facility is also available for purchase of products on 6 months instalments or EMI facilities," he said.

Nazrul Islam Hazari, member secretary of ECS Computer City, and Ohidul Islam Dipu, co-convenor, among others, were present.