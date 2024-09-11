Universal College Bangladesh, EBL sign industry-academia collaboration deal

Manas Singh, chief executive officer of STS Group, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, head of retail and SME banking of Eastern Bank PLC, pose for photographs after signing a memorandum of understanding at the UCB campus in Dhaka recently. Photo: Forethought PR

Universal College Bangladesh, a pioneering international education provider in the country, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Eastern Bank PLC (EBL) with a vision to bridge the gap between industry and academia.

Manas Singh, chief executive officer of STS Group, and M Khorshed Anowar, deputy managing director, head of Retail and SME Banking of the bank, penned the MoU at the Universal College Bangladesh campus in Dhaka, said a press release.

Singh said, "This partnership will go a long way in securing the future for our bright students by enriching their educational experiences and exposing them to the practicality of the industry".

Over the recent months, Universal College Bangladesh has undertaken a series of partnership initiatives with different reputed organisations where students can gain valuable exposure to practical learning after the completion of their degrees.

This collaboration is expected to enhance students' career opportunities through exclusive placement and internship opportunities at the bank.

Students will also take part in training programmes, knowledge-sharing sessions, guest lectures, career guidance, and mentoring sessions.

The partnership provides students with access to industry-leading resources and networking opportunities.

The Universal College is enabling Bangladeshi students to accelerate their global-standard higher education journeys after O/AS/A/HSC levels.