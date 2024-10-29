Unilever’s business competition BizMaestros-UFLP begins Nov 3

The 15th edition of BizMaestros-UFLP, the flagship business competition of Unilever Bangladesh, embodying the "Thrill of Real Business", is all set to begin on November 3.

The registration for the competition will commence from the same date. The initial round of the event consists of an online assessment, followed by in-person sessions at Unilever's Dhaka corporate office for successful candidates.

Interested participants can register through the official website, with links and instructions available on the Unilever Careers (BD) Facebook page (https://www.facebook.com/UnileverCareersBangladesh), said a press release.

As a leading player in the fast-moving consumer goods sector, Unilever Bangladesh has been at the forefront of skill development initiatives for over six decades, establishing BizMaestros as one of the first business competitions in the country designed for university students to enhance their professional skills.

Commenting on the competition, Syeda Durdana Kabir, human resources director at Unilever Bangladesh Limited, said, "Our initiatives collaborate with campuses for learning sessions, allowing students nationwide to experience a day in the life at our workplace. We also offer practical experiences through freelancing and internships."

This year's competition has been redesigned to align with the evolving preferences of today's youth in both their professional and personal lives.

New eligibility criteria now include fresh graduates and individuals with up to two years of professional experience.

The 2024 campaign theme, "Power of U", aims to empower participants to work with a global company and its brands, consumers, and talents.

The multinational company facilitates engagement in cutting-edge digital and technology-enabled operations, empowering talents with sustainable expertise and opportunities to work with iconic brands that impact 9 out of 10 households daily.

This year, BizMaestros is offering the core features, including training bootcamps, mentorship opportunities, real-life business case exposure and fast-tracked internships.

Winners will represent Bangladesh in the international round of Unilever's Future Leaders on the global stage.

Participants in BizMaestros will be integrated into the selection process for the management trainee programme, advancing based on performance assessments. This competition presents a unique opportunity for direct job assessments and career placements and allows candidates to experience Unilever's culture and responsibilities, empowering them to make informed career decisions.