UCB Investment, UCB Stock Brokerage get Euromoney awards
United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC has celebrated a momentous achievement as its two leading subsidiaries -- UCB Investment Limited and UCB Stock Brokerage Limited -- have been recognised at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.
Sharif Zahir, chairman of UCB, inaugurated the celebration at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.
UCB Investment Limited (UCBIL) was named "Best Investment Bank in Bangladesh 2025", reinforcing its reputation as a trailblazer in the country's capital markets.
The award acknowledges UCBIL's steadfast commitment to strategic innovation, market leadership, and a client-centric approach. From advising on landmark transactions to promoting sustainable finance, UCBIL continues to play a transformative role in the financial sector.
Meanwhile, UCB Stock Brokerage Limited earned two accolades such as the "Best Securities House - Bangladesh 2025" and the "Best Bank for Research - Bangladesh 2025".
These achievements further establish UCB Stock's leadership in both brokerage services and financial research, the press release noted.
Md Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of UCB; Tanzim Alamgir, managing director and CEO of UCB Investment Ltd; and Mohammed Rahmat Pasha, managing director and CEO of UCB Stock Brokerage Ltd; along with other senior management representatives from all three entities, were also present at the event.
