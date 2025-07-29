UCB Investment, UCB Stock Brokerage get Euromoney awards

Sharif Zahir, chairman of United Commercial Bank PLC, inaugurates the celebration, recognising the achievements of UCB Investment Limited and UCB Stock Brokerage Limited at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025 at the bank’s head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: United Commercial Bank

United Commercial Bank (UCB) PLC has celebrated a momentous achievement as its two leading subsidiaries -- UCB Investment Limited and UCB Stock Brokerage Limited -- have been recognised at the Euromoney Awards for Excellence 2025.

Sharif Zahir, chairman of UCB, inaugurated the celebration at the bank's head office in Dhaka recently, according to a press release.

UCB Investment Limited (UCBIL) was named "Best Investment Bank in Bangladesh 2025", reinforcing its reputation as a trailblazer in the country's capital markets.

The award acknowledges UCBIL's steadfast commitment to strategic innovation, market leadership, and a client-centric approach. From advising on landmark transactions to promoting sustainable finance, UCBIL continues to play a transformative role in the financial sector.

Meanwhile, UCB Stock Brokerage Limited earned two accolades such as the "Best Securities House - Bangladesh 2025" and the "Best Bank for Research - Bangladesh 2025".

These achievements further establish UCB Stock's leadership in both brokerage services and financial research, the press release noted.

Md Mamdudur Rashid, managing director and CEO of UCB; Tanzim Alamgir, managing director and CEO of UCB Investment Ltd; and Mohammed Rahmat Pasha, managing director and CEO of UCB Stock Brokerage Ltd; along with other senior management representatives from all three entities, were also present at the event.