TK Group launches 3 products

Mohammad Mofassel Haque, director of marketing of TK Group, attends the launching ceremony of the three products-- Pusti margarine, Dolce Vita margarine and Pusti special ghee -- at the group’s head office in Karwan Bazar today. Photo: TK Group

TK Group, a conglomerate of the country, recently launched a slew of products for consumers.

The products are 'Pusti margarine', 'Dolce Vita margarine' and 'Pusti special ghee'. These products will be available for sale in different pack sizes in markets across the country.

It presented the first-ever Bangladeshi margarine, which started its journey with the motto "Cream for all".

Mohammad Mofassel Haque, director of marketing of the group, inaugurated the products at the group's head office in Karwan Bazar today, read a press release.

Among others, Mohammad Shafiul Athar Taslim, director of finance and operation, Colonel (retd) Almas Raisul Ghani, director of human resources and administration, Md Khurshidul Alam, director of production and technical, along with other unit heads and factory officials of the group attended.