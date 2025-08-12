Tasty Treat celebrates milestone of 500 outlets

Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and CEO of Pran-RFL Group, celebrates Tasty Treat’s 500 outlet milestone at the Pran Group’s head office in the capital on Monday. Photo: Pran-RFL Group

Tasty Treat, one of Bangladesh's most recognisable fast-food retail brands and a subsidiary of the Pran-RFL Group, has marked a milestone with the opening of its 500th outlet nationwide.

The achievement was celebrated with the inauguration of a new showroom in Gazipur's Konabari, according to a press release.

To celebrate the occasion, the company organised a ceremony at the Pran Group's head office in the capital on Monday. Ahsan Khan Chowdhury, chairman and chief executive officer of Pran-RFL Group, inaugurated the event as the chief guest.

Buoyed by strong consumer demand, Tasty Treat has announced plans to launch a further 300 outlets across Bangladesh within the next two years.

Reflecting on the achievement, Ibrahim Khalil, chief operating officer of Tasty Treat, remarked: "Reaching the milestone of 500 outlets is a proud moment for us, symbolising the love and trust of our customers. While fast food is often associated with urban areas, our ambition is to ensure that people in every region, no matter how remote, can enjoy our offerings within their means."

He further reaffirmed the brand's commitment to expansion: "With that goal in mind, we plan to open another 300 outlets in the next two years."

Renowned for its hygienic and affordably priced products, Tasty Treat has, since its inception, catered to millions of fast-food enthusiasts with a diverse range of cakes, pastries, biscuits, desserts, savouries, sweets, and bakery items for birthdays and other celebrations.

Eleash Mridha, managing director of Pran Group, was also in attendance, alongside senior executives of Tasty Treat and Pran-RFL Group.