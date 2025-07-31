Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Thu Jul 31, 2025 09:11 PM
Last update on: Thu Jul 31, 2025 09:15 PM

Talal Al Gergawi appointed Emirates country manager

Talal Al Gergawi has been appointed as the country manager for Bangladesh at Emirates, effective August 1, 2025.

In his new role, Talal will oversee the airline's operations in Bangladesh, spearhead commercial growth, and further strengthen Emirates' market presence in the country.

He succeeds Jaber Mohamed, who has been appointed as manager for Sri Lanka and the Maldives, according to a press release.

This leadership transition forms part of Emirates' ongoing global management rotation strategy, aimed at advancing its commercial objectives across the West Asia and Indian Ocean (WAIO) region.

Talal will report to Essa Sulaiman Ahmad, senior vice-president of commercial operations for WAIO.

Bangladesh remains a key market for Emirates, which is set to mark 39 years of operations in the country. Talal's extensive experience across various Emirates outstations is expected to enhance operational efficiency and expand both online and offline sales channels.

His responsibilities will also include strengthening relationships with Emirates' network of travel trade partners—key contributors to the airline's continued growth and customer outreach in Bangladesh.

Talal brings a wealth of experience to the role, having held several senior positions within the airline, including commercial support manager for Cambodia, manager for Cambodia, district manager for Dhahran and the eastern province of Saudi Arabia, and manager for Zimbabwe since 2022.

