Singer launches ‘Transform for Growth’ initiative

Singer Bangladesh, a subsidiary of Arcelik, flagship of Turkey's Koc Group, has launched a new initiative, styled "Transform for Growth", in Dhaka today.

The initiative aims to bring Koc Group and Arcelik's global expertise and standards to Bangladesh and enhance the consumer experience, reaffirming Singer Bangladesh's commitment to excellence.

MHM Fairoz, managing director and CEO at Singer Bangladesh, and Cemal Can Dincer, chief commercial officer for Turkey and Southern Asia at Arcelik, attended a press conference where the initiative was launched.

Commenting on these transformative endeavors, Dincer said: "Singer Bangladesh has 118 years of history and is the pioneer in the consumer durables industry in the country. With a vision to make it the top brand in the country, we have been gradually transforming the business operation with some significant initiatives.

"The launch of 'Transform for Growth' marks a pivotal moment in Singer Bangladesh's journey. The new concept store, new corporate office and our manufacturing plant investment are the strongest pillars of this transformation," he added.

Fairoz added: "The economy is growing, and the lifestyle of our customers is changing with it. Keeping customer centricity at the core of our operations, Singer Bangladesh is transforming its operations to bring the most contemporary and global standards to the customers of Bangladesh.

"Singer is the pioneer in the consumer durables business in Bangladesh. With that strong legacy in our consumers' mind, we aim to become the leading consumer durables company in Bangladesh in the near future," he added.

Among others, Ozkan Cimen, chief financial officer at Arcelik, Fatih Ozkadi, chief sustainability, quality, customer care officer at Arcelik, and Handan Abdurrahmanoglu, director of South Asia regional marketing, business transformation and growth at Arcelik, were also present.