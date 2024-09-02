Shanta Holdings opens Kids Zone at Gulshan Society Lake Park

Maj Gen (retd) Siddikur Rahman Sarkar, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a kids zone at Gulshan Society Lake Park in the capital recently. Photo: Shanta Holdings

Gulshan Society, with the help of Shanta Holdings, took the initiative to launch a "Kids Zone" at Gulshan Society Lake Park in the capital.

Maj Gen (retd) Siddikur Rahman Sarkar, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk), inaugurated the 'Kids Zone', according to a press release.

Sponsored and developed by Shanta Holdings, the Kids Zone features a large green turf, cycling track, an assortment of imported slides, swings, jungle gyms, seesaws, monkey bars, spring horses, sand boxes and a large tree house.

A colorful wall painted by a local artist has also been created, adding to its vibrancy.

The zone has been designed to nurture children's curiosity as well as physical, cognitive, social-emotional and creative development by offering them an engaging, safe and fun space to play, explore and learn.

Families can now enjoy this playground, a breath of fresh air amidst the city's urban landscape, offering a much-needed oasis for children.

"Shanta always strives to make a positive impact on the well-being of the community, which aligns with their goal of creating a more livable and sustainable society for all. The new Kids Zone stands as another testament to this value of serving the community," the press release added.

Among others, M Habibul Basit, chief executive officer of Shanta Holdings, and ATM Shamsul Huda, immediate past president of Gulshan Society, were also present.