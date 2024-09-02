Organisation News
Star Business Desk
Mon Sep 2, 2024 07:24 PM
Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 07:32 PM

Most Viewed

Organisation News

Shanta Holdings opens Kids Zone at Gulshan Society Lake Park

Star Business Desk
Mon Sep 2, 2024 07:24 PM Last update on: Mon Sep 2, 2024 07:32 PM
Maj Gen (retd) Siddikur Rahman Sarkar, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a kids zone at Gulshan Society Lake Park in the capital recently. Photo: Shanta Holdings

Gulshan Society, with the help of Shanta Holdings, took the initiative to launch a "Kids Zone" at Gulshan Society Lake Park in the capital.

Maj Gen (retd) Siddikur Rahman Sarkar, chairman of Rajdhani Unnayan Kartipakkha (Rajuk), inaugurated the 'Kids Zone', according to a press release.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

Sponsored and developed by Shanta Holdings, the Kids Zone features a large green turf, cycling track, an assortment of imported slides, swings, jungle gyms, seesaws, monkey bars, spring horses, sand boxes and a large tree house.

A colorful wall painted by a local artist has also been created, adding to its vibrancy.

The zone has been designed to nurture children's curiosity as well as physical, cognitive, social-emotional and creative development by offering them an engaging, safe and fun space to play, explore and learn.

Families can now enjoy this playground, a breath of fresh air amidst the city's urban landscape, offering a much-needed oasis for children.

"Shanta always strives to make a positive impact on the well-being of the community, which aligns with their goal of creating a more livable and sustainable society for all. The new Kids Zone stands as another testament to this value of serving the community," the press release added.

Among others, M Habibul Basit, chief executive officer of Shanta Holdings, and ATM Shamsul Huda, immediate past president of Gulshan Society, were also present.

Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy
বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা
|বাংলাদেশ

বাংলাদেশ–ভারত সম্পর্কের সোনালি অধ্যায় ছিল দলের ও ব্যক্তির মধ্যে সীমাবদ্ধ: পররাষ্ট্র উপদেষ্টা

আমি মনে করি, কোনো এক পর্যায়ে, কোনো এক কারণে পাকিস্তানের সঙ্গে সম্পর্কে একটু টানাপোড়েন ছিল। এখন স্বাভাবিক একটা সম্পর্কে যদি উন্নীত হয়, আমাদের সবার খুশি হওয়া উচিত।

৬ ঘণ্টা আগে
|স্টার মাল্টিমিডিয়া

পুলিশের ওপর সরকারের এখনও নিয়ন্ত্রণ প্রতিষ্ঠিত হয়নি: গোলাম মোর্তোজা

৮ ঘণ্টা আগে
push notification