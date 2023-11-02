SCB and Brac sign deal to provide support to fishermen

Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Asif Saleh, executive director of Brac, sign an agreement to provide Sundarbans-based fishermen with much-needed livelihood support. Photo: SCB

Standard Chartered Bangladesh (SCB) and BRAC have launched a joint initiative to help improve the livelihoods of 350 fishermen based in the Sundarbans.

Under the initiative, they will provide essential supplies such as boats and nets to support these small-scale fishermen take control of their livelihoods.

Under this project, two different types of boats -- large and small -- are being provided. A total of 10 large engine-powered boats alongside nets, essential for deep-sea fishing and playing a critical role in catching Hilsha fish, will be provided. 50 small boats, essential for catching fish within the mangrove forest area, will also be provided, read a press release.

The agreement was signed by Naser Ezaz Bijoy, CEO of Standard Chartered Bangladesh, and Asif Saleh, executive director of BRAC, on behalf of their respective organisations.

Bijoy said: "To enhance participation across these communities, our bank is proud to provide 350 fishermen with access to 60 boats and nets, offering them financial freedom."

Saleh said that by pooling expertise, resources, and a shared vision, the initiative can have a profound impact on the lives of these marginalised communities.