Pubali Bank Securities opens new digital booth in Sylhet

Moniruddin Ahmed, director of Pubali Bank PLC, cuts a ribbon to inaugurate a digital booth of Pubali Bank Securities Limited at RN Tower in Sylhet’s Chowhatta recently. Photo: Pubali Bank

Pubali Bank Securities Limited recently opened a new digital booth at RN Tower in Sylhet's Chowhatta.

Moniruddin Ahmed, director of Pubali Bank PLC, inaugurated the booth of the investment company as the chief guest, said a press release.

During the inauguration, Ahmed said: "Despite the current instability in the banking and financial sectors, Pubali Bank has continued to maintain its growth and commitment to its clients through capable management."

"Building on our successes in banking, we are committed to achieving similar progress in the capital market through Pubali Bank Securities Limited."

He also said that Pubali Bank Securities has consistently delivered superior services across the nation and this booth will continue to uphold that standard.

Chowdhury Md Shofiul Hassan, general manager of Pubali Bank Sylhet principal office, presided over the event, where Nadir Ahmed, director of the investment company, and Mohammed Ahsan Ullah, managing director and CEO, attended the programme as special guests.

Ahsan Ullah highlighted that through this booth, customers can easily buy and sell shares from the comfort of their homes via a mobile application.

The booth also offers margin loan facilities, IPO investments, investment guidance and many other conveniences, he added.

Among others, Md Hayatul Islam Akanjee, educationist, AS Sirajul Haque Chowdhury, former general manager of Pubali Bank, Fazlul Kabir Chowdhury, deputy general manager and regional manager for Sylhet east region of the bank, and Musahid Ullah, deputy general manager and regional manager of Sylhet west region, were also present.