Pepperoni Ltd, TAP ink deal on payment collection

SM Akram Sayeed, chief executive officer of TAP, and Kazi Nasir Uddin, chief financial officer of Fair Group, pose for photographs after signing an agreement on payment collection in Dhaka recently. Photo: Fair Group

Pepperoni Ltd, a concern of Fair Group, and TAP, a concern of Trust Bank, recently signed an agreement on payment collection.

SM Akram Sayeed, chief executive officer of TAP, and Kazi Nasir Uddin, chief financial officer of Fair Group, inked the deal in Dhaka.

Fair Group is the sole franchisee of the 'Secret Recipe' chain in Bangladesh, which it operates under Pepperoni Ltd.

The agreement will enable payment collection through TAP, thereby making business easier and contributing to the government's vision for a cashless society. Both parties have agreed to explore other business opportunities, the company said in a press release.

Among others, Md Zahidul Kabir, head of treasury at Fair Group, KSM Mohith-ul Bari, head of business, and Md Nazrul Islam Zaman, chief operating officer of TAP, and Md Alamgir Hossain, head of regulatory and external affairs, were also present.