PBIL signs MoU with Amanie Advisors to boost Islamic investment

Suhaida Mahpot, chief executive officer of Amanie Advisors, Malaysia, and Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment Limited, pose for photographs after signing the memorandum of understanding at Shangri-La, Kuala Lumpur recently. Photo: Prime Bank Investment Limited

Prime Bank Investment Limited (PBIL) has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Malaysia-based Amanie Advisors, a leading Shariah advisory firm, to accelerate the development of the Shariah-compliant investment landscape in Bangladesh.

Syed M Omar Tayub, managing director and CEO of Prime Bank Investment Limited, and Suhaida Mahpot, chief executive officer of Amanie Advisors, Malaysia, signed the MoU at Shangri-La, Kuala Lumpur recently, according to a press release.

Tayub emphasised the transformative potential of the partnership, describing it as a significant milestone in the country's Islamic investment journey. He highlighted the shared ambition of creating ethical, innovative, and investor-friendly Shariah-compliant solutions aligned with Bangladesh's economic priorities.

Mahpot observed that Amanie Advisors was proud to bring Malaysian expertise to Bangladesh, leveraging more than two decades of global experience across multiple jurisdictions.

The collaboration will focus on Sukuk structuring and advisory services, as well as the development of innovative Shariah-compliant financial products. It will also promote research, policy advocacy, and specialised training to strengthen market expertise.

This cross-border alliance with Malaysia's mature Islamic finance ecosystem is expected to facilitate knowledge exchange, generate new deal pipelines, and connect Bangladesh to a wider investor base.

Tayub represented PBIL as part of the Bangladesh-Malaysia Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BMCCI) delegation, which accompanied Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus during his recent state visit to Malaysia.

Chowdhury Ashik Mahmud Bin Harun, executive chairman of the Bangladesh Investment Development Authority and the Bangladesh Economic Zones Authority (BEZA); Mohd Shuhada Othman, the Malaysian high commissioner to Bangladesh; and Shabbir A Khan, president of BMCCI; were also present.