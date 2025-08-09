Panasonic unveils ‘Value Series’ mixer grinders in Bangladesh

Ganesan Thiagarajan, managing director of Panasonic Appliances India Company Limited, poses for photographs during the launch of the new “Value Series” mixer grinders at a function in Dhaka today. Photo: Panasonic

Panasonic, one of the leading names in innovative kitchen appliances, has unveiled its new "Value Series" mixer grinders in the Bangladesh market today.

Designed for price-conscious consumers who refuse to compromise on durability or functionality, the Value Series aims to deliver high performance, safety, and quality at an accessible price point.

Ganesan Thiagarajan, managing director of Panasonic Appliances India Company Limited, inaugurated the new range at an event in Dhaka, according to a press release.

"This launch will further strengthen our market position in Bangladesh," said Thiagarajan, highlighting the brand's continued commitment to the market.

The Value Series marks Panasonic's third mixer grinder line in the country, following the success of its AC Series and AV Series. With this launch, the company is targeting the rapidly expanding entry-level segment, offering a genuine "value for money" solution for everyday kitchen needs.

Although positioned within the premium category, Panasonic's introduction of an entry-level range reflects its wider strategy to cater to diverse price points and extend its reach into more households across Bangladesh.

Reinforcing the brand's dedication to quality, Yusuke Nii, Executive Director, said: "At our core, we prioritise safety, quality, and user convenience in every mixer grinder we produce. That is why each unit undergoes more than 160 rigorous tests to ensure it meets the exacting standards of Japanese quality."

The new series features two models: the MX-GC 3550, presented in an elegant coral blue finish and powered by a robust 900W MMLW motor, and the MX-GE 3750, which boasts a sleek black finish and a powerful 1200W MMLW motor.

Both models include three jars: a blender jar for blending and juicing; a mill jar for dry and wet grinding, including batter preparation; and a small chutney jar for multi-purpose grinding. High-performance motors and durable blades ensure efficient results, while the multifunctional design enhances versatility and user convenience.

In addition, Panasonic announced plans to expand its kitchen appliance portfolio in Bangladesh, introducing new categories such as stainless-steel electric rice cookers, innovative blender models, and its first-ever non-electric range of triply cookware.