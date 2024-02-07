Navana Real Estate unveils new logo

Navana Real Estate (NRE) recently unveiled a new logo with the tagline "Broaden Life Boundaries".

The logo will be used on both official premises and online media platforms from February 3, the realtor said in a press release.

It reflects the company's dedication to staying at the forefront of the real estate sector by embracing cutting-edge technologies and eco-friendly designs.

The logo depicts a symbol that incorporates various shapes into symmetrical forms that effectively communicates the concept of "variety of building", which represents the diversity of NRE's projects.

The company recently launched 15 new projects, engaging locally and internationally renowned architects and consultants.

Over the last 28 years, the realtor has completed over 235 projects in Dhaka and Chattogram and continues to thrive with 73 ongoing projects, including 3 condominiums and 6 land projects.