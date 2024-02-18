National Housing Finance, Starpath Holdings sign MoU on home loans

Mohammad Shamsul Islam, managing director and CEO of the National Housing Finance and Investments, and Md Wahiduzzaman, managing director and CEO of Starpath Holdings, shake hands and exchange signed documents of a memorandum of understanding at the former’s corporate head office in Gulshan today. Photo: National Housing Finance and Investments

National Housing Finance and Investments has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Starpath Holdings, a real estate developer.

Mohammad Shamsul Islam, managing director and CEO of the non-banking financial institution (NBFI), and Md Wahiduzzaman, managing director and CEO of the developer, inked the MoU at the former's corporate head office in the capital's Gulshan today, read a press release.

Under this MoU, those looking to purchase apartments from the developer will get home loan facilities from National Housing Finance with easy terms and conditions within the shortest processing time.

Among others, Shital Chandra Saha, executive vice-president of the NBFI, Mahbubur Rashid Al-Amin, head of business, Sayed Ahmed, chief financial officer, Md Sarwar Kamal, company secretary, and Noor-E-Alam Rana, executive director of the developer, and Md Appel Mahmud, assistant general manager, were present.