National Finance gets new MD

National Finance Limited (NFL), a non-banking financial institution, has appointed Irteza Ahmed Khan as its managing director, read a press release.

Irteza has 25 years of experience in business leadership and was previously instrumental in transforming two firms, Meridian Finance & Investment Ltd and Strategic Finance and Investments Ltd, into compliant financial institutions in his roles as MD and CEO respectively.

His career highlights include working as general manager and head of consumer division in IDLC Finance Ltd and as head of Motijheel branch at DBH PLC.

He obtained an EMBA from North South University and Chartered Accountancy Intermediate from the Institute of Chartered Accountants of Bangladesh.