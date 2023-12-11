Nagad becomes top VAT payer in service category

Mohammad Aminul Haque, executive director of Nagad Ltd, receives a certificate and a crest from Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue (NBR), at a programme in the NBR building in Dhaka on Sunday. Photo: Nagad

Nagad has been honoured by the National Board of Revenue (NBR) with the "Highest VAT Payer Award" at the national level in the service category for the second consecutive year for the fiscal year 2021-22.

Mohammad Aminul Haque, executive director of the mobile financial service (MFS) provider, received a certificate and a crest from Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the NBR, at a programme in the NBR building in Dhaka on Sunday, read a press release.

"This accomplishment reflects Nagad's unwavering commitment to transparent financial practices and our dedication to playing a crucial role in the country's economic development," said Haque.

"The more customers use digital services, the easier their lives will be, with benefits of Digital Bangladesh reaching every home. The government's revenue generation will get a boost too."

The MFS provider is now actively working towards launching the country's first digital bank, aiming to elevate cashless transactions to the next level, he added.

Currently, Nagad has a base of over 8.5 crore customers. It has revolutionised the disbursements of social safety net allowances, education stipends, and even distributed cash aid to underprivileged families during the Covid-19 pandemic.

As in previous years, the revenue board honoured the top nine VAT-paying companies at the national level for FY22 in three categories -- production, service and business.

Among others, Tapan Kanti Ghosh, senior secretary to the ministry of commerce, Md Sahidul Islam, member of VAT audit and intelligence at the NBR, and Mahbubul Alam, president of the Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry, were present.