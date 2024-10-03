Mominul Islam made DSE chairman

Mominul Islam was elected as chairman of the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) PLC at its board meeting yesterday.

Islam has 25 years of experience in renowned global and local banks and financial institutions, with an outstanding track record in leadership, strategic and technical roles.

He also has a unique track record at national and international level platforms for policy frameworks and collaborations.

He holds a Six Sigma Black Belt oriented to business transformation, business process management, lean management, operational risk management and service quality, the DSE said in a press release.

Islam is the founder of Clink Advisory, a strategic financial advisory firm focusing on M&A, investment, distress asset management and strategic transformation.

He started his career as an officer at American Express Bank in Chattogram in 1999.

He previously worked in IPDC Finance Limited and worked in different capacities before becoming the youngest managing director of a non-banking financial institution in Bangladesh at the age of 35.

Islam has inspirational leadership, customer centricity, strategic orientation and communication skills, fostering integrity and good citizenship.

He has technical excellence in technical orientation, regulatory and legal frameworks relevant to the financial sector, team development, risk management, operational excellence and stakeholder management.

He also plays a unique role in the leadership of various organisations.

He became chairman of the Association of Development Finance Institutes-Asia Pacific in 2023 and the Bangladesh Leasing and Finance Companies Association in 2020-22.

Furthermore, he was added as a member of the executive committee of the Bangladesh Association of Publicly Listed Companies in 2020-23.

Currently, he is the vice-chairman of "Adamya Foundation", a charitable organisation for employment and skill development for the physically challenged.

He obtained his bachelor's degree from the Institute of Business Administration at the University of Dhaka and master's degree in economics from North South University.