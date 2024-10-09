MetLife signs deal with IDLC Asset Management

Kazi Mashook ul Haq, managing director of IDLC Asset Management Ltd, and Ala Uddin, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of MetLife Bangladesh, shake hands and exchange signed documents of an agreement at the latter's head office in the capital's Motijheel recently. Photo: IDLC Finance

MetLife Bangladesh recently signed an agreement with IDLC Asset Management Limited, a subsidiary of IDLC Finance PLC.

Ala Uddin, deputy managing director and chief financial officer of the life insurer, and Kazi Mashook ul Haq, managing director of IDLC Asset Management Ltd, penned the deal at the latter's head office in the capital's Motijheel, according to a press release.

"Our focus on long-term and fundamentally sound investments aligns well with MetLife's objectives of offering stable and secure financial solutions to its customers," Haq said.

Under this agreement, IDLC Asset Management will manage equity or stock market investments for a newly launched insurance solution, titled "Endowment Growth" by MetLife Bangladesh.

This partnership will enable the life insurer's customers to avail themselves of higher financial benefits from their insurance policies.

M Jamal Uddin, managing director and CEO of IDLC Finance PLC, and Ala Ahmad, chief executive officer of MetLife Bangladesh, attended the signing ceremony.

"This partnership between IDLC Asset Management and MetLife Bangladesh is a testament to our group's commitment to creating value for clients through prudent investment strategies," said Jamal Uddin.

"By combining our expertise in asset management with MetLife's insurance offerings, we are confident in delivering long-term growth and enhanced financial security for their policyholders."

"We are delighted to partner with IDLC Asset Management as this will promote innovation in the market and provide enhanced financial protection for customers," Ahmad said.

Key representatives from both the companies, among others, were also present.