‘MEDEXPO 2024’ begins in Dhaka

National prof AK Azad Khan, chairman of the Health Sector Reform Commission of the interim government, visits a stall at the exhibition premises after inaugurating the 3-day healthcare and medical equipment exhibition “MEDEXPO-2024” at the InterContinental Dhaka today. Photo: Triune Group

A three-day exhibition of healthcare and medical equipment styled "MEDEXPO 2024" began at the InterContinental Dhaka today.

Leading hospitals and healthcare service providers from India, Thailand and Bangladesh, along with diagnostic and medical equipment manufacturers and suppliers are showcasing their latest products at the exhibition.

The exhibition will be open to visitors from 10 am to 8 pm every day.

National Professor AK Azad Khan, chairman of the interim government's Health Sector Reform Commission and president of the Diabetic Association of Bangladesh, (BADAS) inaugurated the exhibition as the chief guest, according to a press release.

Renowned specialists from local and foreign hospitals are providing free consultations at the expo while participating organisations are offering special discounts on their products and services for visitors.

Triune Group, an event management company, organised the 10th edition of the exhibition.

Kazi Wahidul Alam, managing director of Triune Group, said: "The exhibition will provide a platform for direct interactions among various stakeholders of the healthcare and medical sectors.

"I sincerely hope that both sellers and buyers of various medical equipment, products and healthcare services benefit from the event."

Hotel InterContinental Dhaka is supporting the exhibition as the hospitality partner while The Bangladesh Monitor is the media partner.

Apollo Hospitals Group from India will host a health awareness seminar at the fair venue today at 3:00 pm, where topics such as robotics in joint replacement and recent advances in laparoscopic surgeries will be discussed by experts.

MA Rashid, adviser of hospital projects at BADAS, Arefin Hossain, managing director of Babel Corporation, Jithu Jose, vice-president of Apollo Hospitals Chennai, and Olivier Loreaux, director for food and beverage of the InterContinental Dhaka were among those present.