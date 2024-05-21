Mastercard launches ‘Spend and Win’ campaign ahead of Eid-ul-Azha

Mastercard today launched a 'Spend and Win' campaign, titled "Stunning Sydney" ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

The campaign will run from May 21 to June 30 this year, according to a press release.

It will provide Mastercard cardholders a chance to win prizes, including a luxurious couple's tour to Sydney, along with gift vouchers.

During the campaign, Mastercard cardholders who complete four domestic or international transactions worth Tk 1,000 ($25) will be awarded points.

"The Spend and Win campaign 2024 is designed to deliver just that while providing Mastercard cardholders an added incentive to use digital payments and avail exciting prizes during their festive shopping," said Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager of Bangladesh at Mastercard.

"It will also ensure that they enjoy seamless and highly secure payments within the country and while traveling overseas."

The winners will be determined based on the number of points at the end of the campaign.

The cardholder with the most points will win a trip to Sydney while the next 50 will receive gift vouchers for travel, electronics, and lifestyle products from leading merchants in Bangladesh.

A total of 18 leading financial institutions in the country, including banks and non-bank financial institutions, will be partnering in the campaign.