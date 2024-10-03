LankaBangla Finance, STS Capital launch co-branded credit card

Humaira Azam, managing director of LankaBangla Finance, Manas Singh, chief executive officer of STS Capital, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, country manager for Bangladesh at Mastercard, attend a card unveiling and an agreement signing ceremony at the Universal College Bangladesh campus in the capital’s Gulshan recently. Photo: Mastercard

LankaBangla Finance PLC and STS Capital Ltd, a subsidiary of STS Group, in partnership with Mastercard, recently launched a co-branded credit card, offering exclusive benefits for STS Group's employees, teachers and guardians under the STS education umbrella.

The umbrella covers Universal College Bangladesh (UCB), International School Dhaka, Glenrich International School and STS Group.

Humaira Azam, managing director of LankaBangla Finance PLC, Manas Singh, chief executive officer of STS Capital Ltd, and Syed Mohammad Kamal, Mastercard country manager for Bangladesh, attended the agreement signing and card unveiling ceremony at the UCB campus in the capital's Gulshan, according to a press release.

"We are delighted to collaborate with STS Group to introduce this credit card which has been designed to provide valuable benefits to employees, teachers and parents of STS group to further streamlining their financial management plans related to education," Humaira said.

Singh said, "Through this partnership with LankaBangla Finance PLC, we opt to enhance financial services available within our STS community."

"This launch marks the beginning of a long-term association, which is aimed at catering to the diverse financial needs of the STS community," Kamal said.

The co-branded titanium credit card offers a wide range of financial benefits, including a two-year annual fee waiver and, from the third year onwards, a waiver upon making a minimum of 12 transactions.

Cardholders can enjoy a flexible limit range up to Tk 10 lakh. Parents can use this card to pay educational fees and benefit from the EMI facility with the lowest interest rates.

The credit card also offers airport lounge access, unlimited meet and greet service, discount facilities at over 1,300 merchant points and over 900 Ezypay merchant partners offering zero percent interest.

Among others, SM Rahmatul Mujeeb, chief financial officer of STS Capital Ltd, Kingshuk Gupta, chief operating officer of UCB, Khurshed Alam, head of retail business of the LankaBangla Finance, AKM Kamruzzaman, head of operations, Md Toufiquer Rahman, head of cards (acting), and Jubaer Hossain, manager at Mastercard, were also present.