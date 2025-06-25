KR Ship Recycling Yard wins ‘Green Factory Award 2025’

Md Taslim Uddin, managing partner of KR Ship Recycling Yard, receives an award from Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, adviser to the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Jute and Textiles, in an award-giving ceremony at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka on Tuesday. Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Industries, was present. Photo: KR Ship Recycling Yard

KR Ship Recycling Yard, a prominent shipbreaking facility in Bangladesh, has been awarded the Green Factory Award 2025 in recognition of its environmentally responsible ship recycling practices.

Brig Gen (retd) M Sakhawat Hussain, adviser to the Ministry of Shipping and the Ministry of Jute and Textiles, presented the award to Md Taslim Uddin, managing partner of the company, at a ceremony held on Tuesday at the Osmani Memorial Auditorium in Dhaka, according to a press release.

The event was organised by the Department of Factories and Establishments under the Ministry of Labour and Employment.

Adilur Rahman Khan, adviser to the Ministry of Industries, attended the event as special guest.

A sister concern of KR Group, the yard commenced operations in 2013 and currently recycles approximately 120,000 metric tonnes of metal annually, supplying raw materials to local steel manufacturers. The facility employs around 250 skilled workers.

KR Ship Recycling Yard is certified by Bureau Veritas and Japan's ClassNK, and is one of the few shipbreaking yards in Bangladesh operating in full compliance with the Hong Kong International Convention for the Safe and Environmentally Sound Recycling of Ships.

The yard boasts advanced infrastructure, including a modern jetty, fire safety systems, cranes, rainwater harvesting facilities, and dedicated units for hazardous waste management.

Worker welfare is a core focus, ensured through regular medical check-ups, on-site first-aid stations, safety training, and 24/7 ambulance services.

This year, 30 factories across sectors such as garments, textiles, leather, pharmaceuticals, food processing, steel, and shipbuilding were honoured for their commitment to sustainable and environmentally conscious operations.