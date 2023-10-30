Ispahani buys stake of packaging firm Tampaco
Ispahani Group, one of the leading conglomerates of the country, has made an equity investment for a minority stake in Tampaco Foils Limited, a company under packaging firm Tampaco Group.
An agreement in this regard was signed between the two groups at UCB Investment Ltd's head office in Dhaka on October 3, said a press release.
Tampaco Foils Ltd has been running since 1978 specialising in flexible packaging for various industries.
Ispahani Group Chairman Mirza Salman Ispahani expressed his optimism, saying that they were committed to supporting Tampaco to develop world-class sustainable packaging solutions.
Safius Sami Alamgir, managing director of Tampaco Group and president of Bangladesh Flexible Packaging Industries Association, said the investment would provide the means for expansion.
