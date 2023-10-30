Ispahani buys stake of packaging firm Tampaco

Mirza Salman Ispahani, chairman of Ispahani Group, and Syed Tanvir Hussain, chairman of Tampaco, pose for photos during an agreement signing ceremony between the companies at the UCB Investment Ltd head office in Dhaka recently. Photo: Tampaco Group

Ispahani Group, one of the leading conglomerates of the country, has made an equity investment for a minority stake in Tampaco Foils Limited, a company under packaging firm Tampaco Group.

An agreement in this regard was signed between the two groups at UCB Investment Ltd's head office in Dhaka on October 3, said a press release.

Tampaco Foils Ltd has been running since 1978 specialising in flexible packaging for various industries.

Ispahani Group Chairman Mirza Salman Ispahani expressed his optimism, saying that they were committed to supporting Tampaco to develop world-class sustainable packaging solutions.

Safius Sami Alamgir, managing director of Tampaco Group and president of Bangladesh Flexible Packaging Industries Association, said the investment would provide the means for expansion.