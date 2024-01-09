IFC to finance Labaid’s cardiac hospital in Uttara

Labaid, one of the leading private hospitals in Bangladesh, will use funds from the International Finance Corporation (IFC) to set up a cardiac and general hospital in Dhaka's Uttara.

Labaid Group and IFC, a member of the World Bank Group, signed a memorandum of understanding recently, according to a statement from Labaid.

The 100-bed hospital with 24-hour emergency services, will be commissioned by 2026. The service seekers will get round-the-clock uninterrupted healthcare, Labaid said.

The hospital will also have facilities like a cardiac cath lab, coronary care unit, modern modular operation theatre with modern technology and close monitoring by specialist doctors round the clock, according to the statement.

Labaid, which runs two diagnostic and consultation centres in Uttara, said the deaths from stroke and heart attacks are increasing in Bangladesh.

The hospital will enable people in Uttara, Mirpur, Gazipur and Savar areas to get the opportunity to get specialised emergency healthcare.

In April 2023, Labaid, which has a specialised, cardiac hospital, and cancer hospital in Dhaka's Dhanmondi along with diagnostic centres in parts of the country, said it would establish its second cancer hospital in Baridhara, with an investment of Tk 1,000 crore.