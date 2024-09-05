IDLC payments now on bKash app

IDLC Finance PLC has partnered with bKash recently to enable its customers to make different payments through the mobile financial service provider's app from the comfort of their homes.

The payments include loan instalments, duplicate document issue charges, statement and certificate charges, excise duty, late payment interest and loan processing fees, according to a press release.

To pay IDLC loan instalments or any other fees and charges, customers need to open the bKash app, tap on the "Pay Bill" icon and then search for and select IDLC.

Afterwards, they have to select a specific payment type from the purpose option and provide account or reference number.

The system will automatically display the exact due amount and then customers need to verify the amount and confirm the payment by entering their bKash PIN.

After a successful transaction, they can also download digital receipts for future use.