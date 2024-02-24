Hatil gets 'Best Furniture Manufacturer' award at DITF

Selim H Rahman, chairman of Hatil, receives an award from Ahsanul Islam Titu, state minister for commerce, at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal recently. The brand was recognised as the Best Furniture Manufacturer” for its performance at the 28th DITF. Photo: Hatil

Hatil, a premium furniture brand in Bangladesh, was recently recognised with the "Best Furniture Manufacturer" award for its stunning stall and spectacular furniture collections showcased at the 28th Dhaka International Trade Fair (DITF).

Ahsanul Islam Titu, state minister for commerce, handed over the award to Selim H Rahman, chairman of the furniture band, at the Bangladesh-China Friendship Exhibition Centre in Purbachal, said a press release.

"The Hatil family feels immense pleasure to receive this award as any recognition inspires us to walk the extra mile to add value to our customers' lives," Rahman said.

"As a legacy brand, we will keep innovating our product line-ups to ameliorate our valued customers' lifestyles," he added.

Hatil set up a stall with lots of innovative collections on display at the DITF, adding a new dimension to the overall ambience of the trade fair.

The brand's vibrant presence contributed to the overall success of this year's trade fair.

As such, the furniture maker was awarded by the DITF organising committee in recognition of its contribution.

Established in 1989, Hatil has been meeting people's decor and lifestyle-related needs through the adoption of modern technology, machinery and aesthetic standards.