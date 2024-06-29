German embassy delegation visits Walton Hi-Tech Park

Jan-Rolf Janowski, charge d’affaires of the embassy of the Federal Republic of Germany in Bangladesh, presses a button to inaugurate a new model of Air-Cooled Modular Inverter Chiller AC made by Walton during a recent visit to Walton Hi-Tech Park in Chandra, Gazipur recently. Photo: Walton

A delegation of the German Embassy in Bangladesh, led by Charge D'affaires Jan-Rolf Janowski, recently visited Walton Hi-Tech Park at Chandra in Gazipur.

Md Ziaul Alam, additional managing director (and) and chief financial officer of Walton Hi-Tech Industries, and Yousuf Ali, deputy managing director of the company, welcomed the delegates with bouquets.

The delegates saw various product units of manufacturing plants at the hi-tech park and were impressed with the revolution in the manufacturing of electrical, electronics and hi-tech products in Bangladesh.

At the press briefing after the visit, Charge D'Affaires Janowski said, "Walton is producing top-notch hi-tech products. Today I saw Walton's state-of-the-art production facility with my own eyes."

"And, I have seen the future of Bangladesh in manufacturing hi-tech products, value-addition and backward linkage products."

He assured Walton of continuing all the support provided by the German Embassy in expanding their market in Europe.

The envoy was accompanied by Redita Rokib, adviser of the economic cooperation department at German Embassy, Faiyaz Hossain and Fahmeda Ahmed, representatives of the German Investment and Development Company (DEG) in Dhaka.

Janowski inaugurated a new model of Air-Cooled Modular Inverter Chiller AC made by Walton during the visit. Environment-friendly R-32a refrigerant is used in this chiller AC, which is suitable for use in large establishments, including hotels-motels, hospitals, airports and theaters. Built with a high-energy efficient ratio, the Walton-made AC has a microprocessor based smart control system.

Walton AMD Alam FCA said major portions of Bangladesh's export earnings come from Europe, especially from Germany.

"After the readymade garments, the country's electronics and technology products are the most promising export earnings in the European market," he said.

Currently, Walton is exporting products to more than 12 European countries, including Germany.

Among others, Mohammad Arif Iqbal Khan, Shahinur Sultana Rekha and Maj (retd) Zahidul Hasan, senior executive directors of Walton; Shahana Akhter Shampa and Mohasin Ali Molla, executive directors; Md Tanvir Rahman, chief business officer of Walton AC; Sondip Biswas, deputy chief business officer; and Shamim Akhter Mugdho, Walton Commercial AC Research and Innovation (R&I) Centre, were also present.