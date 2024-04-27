Faruque Ahmed elected chairperson of RDRS board of trustees

Faruque Ahmed has been elected chairperson of the Board of Trustees of RDRS Bangladesh for a three-year term, effective from today.

Ahmed has been a member of the RDRS Board of Trustees since March 16, 2020, the development organisation said in a press release.

Ahmed is a board member of the Social Marketing Company (SMC) Enterprise and an active member of the Bangladesh Health Watch working group.

He was the executive director of BRAC International and worked at the World Bank office in Dhaka.

He was also a board member of the vaccine alliance, GAVI, in Geneva and worked in various committees of the World Health Organization (WHO) and the World Bank.

His continued commitment to the organisation's mission underscores his passion for development, RDRS said in a press release.

The organisation will be able to continue and strengthen its commitment to serving disadvantaged people across the country under Faruque Ahmed's leadership, it added.

Ahmed obtained his master's degree in economics from the University of Dhaka and another master's in health sciences from Johns Hopkins University in the US.