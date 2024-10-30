Eastern Housing declares 19% dividend

Md Rafiqul Islam, an independent director of Eastern Housing Limited, presides over the company’s 60th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually today. The meeting announced a 19 percent cash dividend for the fiscal year 2023-2024. Photo: Eastern Housing

Eastern Housing Limited announced a 19 percent cash dividend for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

The announcement came at the company's 60th annual general meeting (AGM), which was held virtually yesterday, said a press release.

Md Rafiqul Islam, an independent director of the company, presided over the AGM.

The company achieved net sales of Tk 274.99 crore, down from Tk 308.56 crore in the previous year.

Net profit after tax stood at Tk 56.38 crore for the fiscal year 2023-2024.

The earnings per share and the net asset value per share were Tk 6.06 and Tk 83.62, respectively.

Dhiraj Malakar, managing director of the company, informed the meeting about their future business plan.

He said the company has commenced construction work of two large projects at Aftabnagar and one high-end project at Dhanmondi. It is also going to start a slew of projects at Hatirjheel, Siddheswari and Nikunja area of Dhaka.

The shareholders approved the accounts along with the directors' and auditors' report for the year that ended 30 June 2024.

Suraiya Islam, Abu Luthfe Fazle Rahim Khan, Abdur Rahim Choudhury, and Mostafizur Rahman, directors of the company, Kashem Humayun, independent director, Salim Ahmed, company secretary, and Md Asadul Islam, chief financial officer, among others, also joined the meeting.