Dutch-Bangla Bank to sell Guardian Life’s products

Guardian Life Insurance recently signed a bancassurance agreement with Dutch-Bangla Bank, enabling the bank to sell the insurer's insurance solutions to its retail customers.

Bancassurance is a partnership between a bank and an insurance company whereby the bank sells insurance products through its distribution channels.

Ahmed Istiaque Mahmud, head of bancassurance of the life insurer, and Md Mosharraf Hossain, head of branch operation and liability division of the bank, inked the deal at the life insurer's head office in Gulshan, said a press release.

Mahmudur Rahman Khan, head of retail business at Guardian Life, M Saud Imran, chief operating officer, Tahsinur Rahim, head of internal audit and compliance, Shamima Afroz, head of actuary and reinsurance, Habib Chowdhury, head of human resources, Sameeur Rahman Mehdi, vice-president of bancassurance, Mohammad Raafiul Hasan, assistant vice-president of bancassurance, were present.

Among others, Md Abedur Rahman Sikder, deputy managing director and chief operating officer of the bank, Quazi Anwarul Azim, deputy head of branch operation and liability division, Mehraj Ahmed Khan Mojlish, head of VIP banking, and Mohammad Munabil Faroq, branch operation and liability division, were also present.