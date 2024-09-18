Berger Paints signs factory automation deal with ABB Cellier of France

Pierre Leretz, senior vice-president and global manager blending unit of ABB Cellier, France, and Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, exchange signed documents of an agreement at the latter’s head office in Dhaka today. Photo: Berger Paints Bangladesh

Berger Paints Bangladesh Limited signed an agreement with France-based technology company ABB Cellier for establishing a world class automated production facility at its third factory in the Mirsarai Economic Zone, Chattogram.

Rupali Haque Chowdhury, managing director of the paint and coating manufacturing company, and Pierre Leretz, senior vice-president and global manager blending unit of the France technology company, penned the deal at the former's head office in Dhaka today, according to a press release.

"This isn't just about installing new equipment," said Leretz.

"We're deeply involved in every phase, from conceptualising to design, ensuring the facility not only meets Berger Paints Bangladesh's immediate needs but also aligns with their broader vision for efficiency, innovation and sustainability."

Rupali Chowdhury expressed her excitement, stating, "This partnership marks an exciting new chapter for Berger Paints Bangladesh as we harness advanced technologies to enhance productivity and sustainability across our operations."

"Through this initiative, Berger has brought further investments and employment opportunities in Bangladesh."

Berger Paints began production in Bangladesh at its Kalurghat factory, Chittagong in 1970 and later expanded with another paint production plant in Savar in 1999.

For the 3rd factory, beyond supplying key process equipment, ABB Cellier is acting as a process design consultant, ensuring that the project aligns perfectly with Berger's long-term vision.

This future-ready plant of Berger Paints will feature advanced powders and chemicals handling solutions, innovative liquid processing systems, and cutting-edge process control automation with industry 4.0 technology, all aimed at boosting product quality and efficiency.

Among others, Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, chief operating officer and director of the paint and coating manufacturing company, Sazzad Rahim Chowdhury, Group chief financial officer and finance director, and Muhammad Kawsar Hasan, technical head, and Jean Vandevelde, manager of business process automation at the global technology company, were also present.