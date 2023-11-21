Berger honours fine arts students of DU

Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of Berger Paints Bangladesh, and Nisar Hossain, professor and dean of the Faculty of Fine Arts in the University of Dhaka, pose for photographs with awarded students of the “Berger Student of the Year” at the Charukola Auditorium today. Photo: Berger Paints Bangladesh

Berger Paints Bangladesh Ltd, a leading paint solutions brand in the country, has awarded eight talented students of the faculty of fine arts at the University of Dhaka with the "Berger Student of the Year" award for their academic excellence.

The company has organised an award ceremony at the Charukola Auditorium today, followed by the inauguration of two art exhibitions featuring participants of the Berger Young Painters' Art Competition and the awardees from the faculty of fine arts, said a press release.

Md Tariq-Bin-Akram, a student of the department of graphic design, secured the "Student of the Year" award this year and received a scholarship.

Tamanna Tasneem Supti (department of drawing and painting), Md Tariq-Bin-Akram (department of graphic design), Abu-Al-Naeem (department of printmaking), Joyanta Bhowmik (department of oriental art), Yasmin Akter (department of ceramic), Chandan Das (department of sculpture), Mumtahina Binte Sultan (department of craft), and Anadiny Mogno (department of the history of art) have also been awarded.

"Berger has consistently stood by the side of young artists of Charukola, fostering and nurturing their artistic talents. Their dedication to artistic excellence inspires us all and reaffirms our belief in nurturing creativity for a brighter future," said Rupali Chowdhury, managing director of the company.

Among others, Nisar Hossain, professor and dean of the faculty of fine arts, Md Mohsin Habib Chowdhury, chief operating officer of Berger, Abul Kasem Mohammad Sadeque Nawaj, chief business officer, and Tanzeen Ferdous Alam, chief marketing officer, were also present.