Bangladesh Honda starts motorcycle export 

Bangladesh Honda Private Ltd (BHL), a subsidiary of Honda Motor Co Ltd, has started its export operations to contribute to both local and international markets.

The company recently exported its X-Blade model of motorcycle to Guatemala, first by air in January and now by sea, with plans for further exports to South America, Central America, and Africa.

This strategic move highlights BHL's commitment to supporting Bangladesh's economic growth by boosting local procurement, generating foreign currency, and creating employment opportunities in the motorcycle industry, according to a press release.

In response to the economic challenges facing the country, BHL says that it has adopted a dual approach -- increasing local procurement and launching exports.

Shigeru Matsuzaki, managing director and CEO of BHL, highlighted the importance of enhancing cost competitiveness and called for support from stakeholders, including tax exemptions and export incentives, to bolster Bangladesh's global standing.

Hiroyuki Yasunaga, chief production officer, and Shah Muhammad Ashequr Rahman, chief marketing officer, both noted the team's efforts in showcasing Bangladesh's manufacturing capabilities on the global stage, reinforcing BHL's commitment to growth and innovation within the country.