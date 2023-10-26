Aziz Khan wins Singapore PM office award

Muhammed Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Group, receives an award of the Public Service Medal (Covid-19) from Ong Ye Kung, minister for health in Singapore, in the National Awards at the Singapore Expo today. Photo: Summit Group

Muhammed Aziz Khan, chairman of Summit Group, has been awarded the Public Service Medal (Covid-19) at the National Awards of Singapore for his outstanding contributions to society during the pandemic.

Minister for Health Ong Ye Kung handed over a medal to Khan on behalf of the Prime Minister's office of Singapore in a ceremony held at the Singapore Expo today, read a press release.

Many migrant workers, including Bangladeshi in Singapore, mostly young men, were isolated in dormitories and feared the worst during the first wave of Covid-19 in 2020.

Khan, accompanied by Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, then minister of law and home affairs in Singapore, met with about 6,000 Bangladeshi workers and contributed to SingHealth.

Khan remarked: "I am grateful to the government of Singapore for their encouragement to be responsible members of our community. Despite the hardships and loss of life, Covid-19 also brought out the best in humanity, with the world uniting and working together."

"Singapore and Singaporeans were extraordinary in their unity and support to all, especially to the migrant workers who could have been marginalised in the midst of a global crisis. I felt duty-bound to support migrant workers, including from Bangladesh, my country of birth and roots, so that SingHealth could serve them in the best possible manner."

"It was also an honour to be called upon by HE Kasiviswanathan Shanmugam, Minister of Law and Home Affairs of Singapore, to join him to comfort and encourage Bengali-speaking workers while the Minister spoke to the workers in Tamil."

"I am honoured and privileged to have been able to serve Singapore and its minority communities during the pandemic. I am deeply encouraged through this national award to be a responsible person to the best of my abilities," Khan added.

The Summit Group Chairman also committed early on that Summit would continue to pay salaries and all related benefits to all the employees as long as the pandemic persists.

In addition, during the pandemic, Summit Group and Anjuman and Aziz Charitable Trust (AACT) donated more than US 1 million dollars among government and private organisations in Bangladesh.