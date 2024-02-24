World Bank Managing Director Anna Bjerde to visit Bangladesh 

Anna Bjerde, managing director for operations at the World Bank, is set to arrive in Bangladesh today where she will meet with the prime minister and the finance minister alongside other senior government officials.

During her visit, Bjerde will interact with civil society, and private sector leaders as well, according to a press release.

Martin Raiser, World Bank vice president for the South Asia Region, will accompany her during the visit.

The World Bank was among the first development partners to support Bangladesh after its independence. Since then, the bank has committed more than $41 billion to Bangladesh, mostly in grants or concessional credits.

Bangladesh currently has the largest ongoing programme supported by the World Bank Group's International Development Association (IDA).