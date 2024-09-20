WB to provide $2.3b this fiscal year

The World Bank (WB) will provide Bangladesh with $2.3 billion in the current fiscal year (2024-25) to facilitate reforms in the country's financial sector and its economic recovery from recent floods.

Martin Raiser, vice-president of the World Bank for South Asia, discussed the details of the loan programme at a meeting with Professor Muhammad Yunus, chief adviser to the interim government, at his office in Tejgaon, Dhaka yesterday.

Raiser said the World Bank is ready to be a part of the key economic reforms planned by the interim government, according to a press release from the chief adviser's office.

"Count on us. We're ready to help," Raiser said in response to Yunus's call for broader support for the interim government in its move to fix the economy by cleaning up corruption and undertaking reforms in key sectors, including judiciary.

The visiting World Bank vice-president also said they will support reforms in the country's banking, taxation and customs sectors, while also facilitating efforts for digitisation at various local industries.

Welcoming the World Bank's support, Yunus said the interim government has got a broader mandate from the people to get rid of corruption and give Bangladesh a new start.

"This is the season of reforms. We want to start now," he said, adding that the student-led mass uprising in July-August prepared the ground for big reforms in the existing system.

He also said the government would implement conventions of the International Labour Organization (ILO) in labour reforms to boost foreign investors' confidence and help local manufacturers expand their international foothold.

"We want to get it done," he said while adding that Bangladesh should be a global player in sectors other than garments.

Raiser appreciated the move to woo foreign direct investment (FDI), saying the annual FDI in Bangladesh is worth about half of the country's gross domestic product (GDP) in terms of percentage, making it one of the lowest in South Asia.

After the meeting, Planning Adviser Wahiduddin Mahmud said large amounts of foreign loans in the pipeline remain underutilised. The government has assessed the $1 billion worth of projects being funded by the World Bank, and those projects are now almost at a standstill.

He said the government could instead utilise these funds for budget support in December.

According to a statement from the World Bank, Bangladesh has the opportunity to implement critical reforms that were long overdue.

"Through existing and new investments, we are focusing on improving economic governance and creating more and better jobs for the 2 million Bangladeshi youths entering the job market each year," Raiser said.

Raiser also met with the finance adviser, energy adviser, and Bangladesh Bank governor to discuss critical reforms aimed at helping the country build economic resilience, safeguard financial sector stability, and improve governance, transparency and accountability.

Raiser also expressed his condolences for the tragic loss of lives in July and August.

He informed that the World Bank is in discussion with the health ministry to provide urgent support for the treatment of critically injured students and affected individuals.

Furthermore, the multilateral lender will support the rehabilitation and restoration of livelihoods among people in flood-affected districts.

Raiser also conveyed appreciation for Bangladesh's generous decision to continue providing shelter to about one million displaced Rohingya people fleeing violence in Myanmar.

The World Bank recently approved a $700 million programme for the displaced Rohingyas and their host communities.

After meeting with Finance Advisor Salehuddin Ahmed at his office at the Bangladesh Secretariat in Dhaka yesterday, Raiser told reporters that they would also provide budgetary support for Bangladesh during the current fiscal year.

Finance and Commerce Adviser Ahmed said the World Bank will provide support in implementing reforms in banking and other sectors.

The adviser also said they discussed various other issues with Raiser and his team, including the need for budget support in areas such as the energy sector, fertiliser imports, food security and post-flood aid.

The World Bank was very positive about all the proposals they presented, and provided concrete responses.

"They [the World Bank] assured us that they, along with other stakeholders, would coordinate to this end and there would be no hesitation in providing necessary funding or assistance," Ahmed added.