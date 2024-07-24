Business
Waive demurrage charges at ports: FBCCI

Business leaders have urged the government to waive the demurrage charges for delays in taking delivery and shipping goods from ports in the last five days.

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI) also demanded the authorities to refrain from imposing any new charge in between 15 days after normalcy returns to shipment and import clearance activities at the ports.

The apex trade body made the call through a statement issued by FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam, as the businesses could not complete export import activities in the last one week because of internet blackout followed by countrywide curfew.

The call came as business and economic activities resumed today morning as the government restored broadband internet connections to selected areas and relaxed curfew, which was imposed to quell violent protests that left at least 150 people dead since July 16.

The Chattogram port, which handles nearly 90 percent of Bangladesh's over $100 billion international trade, witnessed container congestion amid problems in duty assessment by customs authority, and the payments of bills at banks in the absence of internet since July 18 night.

