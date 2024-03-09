Voting in BGMEA election underway

The biennial election of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) is underway today to elect the new executive committee for the 2024-26 tenure.

Voting started at 10:00am and will continue till 5:00pm at the BGMEA's Dhaka and Chattogram offices.

"The election is going on peacefully, and no untoward incident has happened so far," said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan

A total of 2,051 voters in the Dhaka zone and 512 voters in the Chattogram zone will cast their votes to elect 35 directors for the new board.

Two panels -- Sammilito Parishad and Forum -- are contesting in the elections. SM Mannan is the panel leader of the Sammilito Parishad and Faisal Samad is the panel leader of the Forum.