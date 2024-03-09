BGMEA goes to polls today

The biennial election of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) will take place today to elect the new executive committee for the 2024-26 tenure.

Voting will begin at 10:00am and continue till 5:00pm at the BGMEA's Dhaka and Chattogram offices.

A total of 2,051 voters in the Dhaka zone and 512 voters in the Chattogram zone will cast their votes to elect 35 directors for the new board.

"We are ready to hold the election and I hope the polls will be peaceful," said Jahangir Alamin, chairman of the election board, on Thursday.

Two panels -- Sammilito Parishad and Forum -- are contesting in the elections. SM Mannan is the panel leader of the Sammilito Parishad and Faisal Samad is the panel leader of the Forum.

The tenure of the current board, which took charge in April 2021, expires this March.

Its term was extended for a total of one year in two phases, citing the critical phase the garment sector has been going through due to the severe fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Russia-Ukraine war, the dollar crisis and the energy shortage.

The extension in the last six months was allowed because many lawmakers, who are also garment manufacturers and exporters, were not interested in participating in the BGMEA election before the national polls on January 7.

"I sincerely hope that all of our valued registered voters will come to the voting centre to cast their ballots and participate in the noble process," said BGMEA President Faruque Hassan in a statement.

Each voter will have to pick 35 directors: 26 from Dhaka and nine from Chattogram.

"If you choose more or less directors, the whole ballot will be cancelled," Hassan said.

The voters of both regions may turn up at any of the two polling centres to exercise their voting rights, the BGMEA chief said.