Two economists enter BB board

The interim government today appointed a director to the Bangladesh Bank board for three years.

Financial Institutions Division (FID) informed of the appointment of Fahmida Khatun, an executive director of the Centre for Policy Dialogue, through a notification.

At the end of last month, the FID had appointed Rashed Al Mahmud Titumir, professor of the Department of the Development Studies at the University of Dhaka, as a member of the BB board of directors.

Titumir replaced Md Nazrul Huda, who was made chairman of Rupali Bank last month.