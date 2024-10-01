Turnover at DSE hits eight-week low

Daily turnover at the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) shrank by 22.71 percent to hit an eight-week low of Tk 389 crore today as investors cautiously traded selective shares to pocket short-term gains amid price fluctuations.

The last time that daily turnover, which measures the total volume of shares traded, had reached such as level was when it stood at Tk 207 crore on August 4.

The banking sector dominated the turnover chart, accounting for 24.94 percent of the total turnover.

Life insurance, information technology and jute were the top three sectors to close in positive territory while ceramics, engineering, and paper and printing were the top three in negative territory, according to the daily market update of UCB Stock Brokerage.

The DSEX, the benchmark index of the country's premier bourse, dropped by 0.68 percent from the previous day to close at 5,586 points, marking a second day of constant decline.

Similarly, the DSES index that represents Shariah-compliant companies slipped by 0.91 percent to 1,252 points while the DS30 index comprising blue-chip firms edged down by 0.68 percent to 2,039 points.

Of the issues traded at the DSE, the prices of 105 scrips edged up while that of 244 others closed lower and the remaining 48 did not witness any fluctuation.

The Chittagong Stock Exchange saw a similar trend as the CASPI, the main index of the port city bourse, slipped by 0.40 percent from what it was the day before to settle at 15,597 points.