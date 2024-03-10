Trillion-dollar investment needed in logistics to turn Bangladesh developed nation 

Says Dhaka Chamber at its pre-budget discussion

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, finance minister; Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue; M Abul Kalam Azad, a lawmaker; AK Azad, also a lawmaker; Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the financial institutions division; Ashraf Ahmed, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI); and Md Habibur Rahman, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, attend the chamber’s pre-budget discussion at the Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka today. Photo: DCCI

Bangladesh requires an investment of $245 billion in the logistics infrastructure sector by 2030 and $1 trillion by 2041 in order to become a developed nation, said the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce and Industry (DCCI) today.

"A one-dollar investment in the logistics infrastructure sector can give a return of $0.05 to $0.25 in the economy," it said.

The chamber made the observations at the pre-budget discussion for the fiscal year of 2024-25 at the Hotel InterContinental in Dhaka, according to a press release.

Abul Hassan Mahmood Ali, finance minister, Abu Hena Md Rahmatul Muneem, chairman of the National Board of Revenue, M Abul Kalam Azad, a lawmaker, AK Azad, also a lawmaker, Sheikh Mohammad Salim Ullah, secretary of the financial institutions division, Ashraf Ahmed, president of the DCCI, and Md Habibur Rahman, deputy governor of the Bangladesh Bank, spoke at the event.

In a paper, the chamber said the size of the economy would have to be $2.5 trillion to become a developed nation by 2041. Besides, per capita income will have to be $12,650 and exports should rise to $350 billion.

The investment-to-GDP ratio will have to increase from 36 percent in 2030 to 40 percent in 2041, it said.

The DCCI called for ensuring good governance in the financial sector, implementing arbitration laws and giving responsibility to asset management companies to reduce bad loans.

The undisbursed portion of the stimulus packages unveiled for cottage, micro, small and medium enterprises should be distributed on easy terms considering the present economic situation.

The DCCI suggested increasing credit flows to the private sector and introducing premium treasury bonds and infrastructure bonds through the capital market in order to ensure long-term financing.