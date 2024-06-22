Trade through Hili land port resumes after 8 days

The export and import activities between India and Bangladesh through Dinajpur's Hili land port resumed this morning after an eight-day holiday for Eid-ul-Azha.

The port, which was closed from June 14 to 21, saw a revival of operations and bustling activity upon reopening.

The Secretary General of the Hili Land Port Import-Export Group, Mostafizur Rahman, confirmed the resumption of the Hili land port operations from 11:30am today, reports our local correspondent.

Despite the port's closure for trade, the Hili immigration check post continued to operate normally, facilitating the passage of passport holders between the two countries. Sheikh Ashraful Islam, officer-in-charge of Hili Immigration, said that passenger movement across the border remained unaffected during the holiday period.