Business
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Mon Aug 5, 2024 06:10 PM
Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 06:16 PM

Most Viewed

Business

Trade through Ctg port got disrupted for second day

1,175 TEUs of containers were released from the port today, down from the regular 8,000 TEUs
Staff Correspondent, Ctg
Mon Aug 5, 2024 06:10 PM Last update on: Mon Aug 5, 2024 06:16 PM
BOGSOA’s consent not needed for foreign vessel’s waiver certificates

Export and import activities through Chattogram port faced a significant disruption amid a countrywide non-cooperation movement of the students, which resulted the fall of the Awami League-led government today.

Assessment activities of import-export goods were normal but clearance of the imported goods was slow, customs and port official said.

Google News LinkFor all latest news, follow The Daily Star's Google News channel.

In the last 24 hours to 9am today, approximately 1,175 TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers were cleared from the port, down from the daily average of around 7,000-8,000 TEUs.

However, the shipment of cargo containers bound for Kamalapur inland container depot was halted due to the closure of operations of the railway wagons in the last two days, according to the port officials.

All officials are doing their job as usual but a few of the importers and their agents came to release their goods, said Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, commissioner of Chattogram Custom House.

Related topic:
Trade through Ctg portChattogram port
Apple Google
Click to comment

Comments

Comments Policy

Related News

World Bank approves $650m to help develop Bay Terminal

World Bank approves $650m to help develop Bay Terminal

1m ago
Chattogram Port: From archaic anchorage to modern marvel

Chattogram Port: From archaic anchorage to modern marvel

4m ago
Blockade causing bottlenecks in container movement

Blockade causing bottlenecks in container movement

9m ago

Container delivery, transport from Ctg port gaining momentum

1w ago

Ctg port may draw $7b investment in 3 years

11m ago
|বাংলাদেশ

শেখ হাসিনা দিল্লিতে, যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় চাওয়া নিয়ে যে জটিলতা

যুক্তরাজ্যে রাজনৈতিক আশ্রয় বা সাময়িক শরণার্থী হিসেবে আশ্রয় চাইবার জন্য কাউকে ভ্রমণ করার অনুমতি দেয় না দেশটির ইমিগ্রেশন আইন। আজ মঙ্গলবার সকালে যুক্তরাজ্যের স্বরাষ্ট্র মন্ত্রণালয় ভারতের এনডিটিভিকে এই...

১ ঘণ্টা আগে
|বাংলাদেশ

সেনাবাহিনীর উচ্চ পদে রদবদল

৩০ মিনিট আগে
push notification