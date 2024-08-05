Trade through Ctg port got disrupted for second day

1,175 TEUs of containers were released from the port today, down from the regular 8,000 TEUs

Export and import activities through Chattogram port faced a significant disruption amid a countrywide non-cooperation movement of the students, which resulted the fall of the Awami League-led government today.

Assessment activities of import-export goods were normal but clearance of the imported goods was slow, customs and port official said.

In the last 24 hours to 9am today, approximately 1,175 TEUs (Twenty-foot equivalent units) of containers were cleared from the port, down from the daily average of around 7,000-8,000 TEUs.

However, the shipment of cargo containers bound for Kamalapur inland container depot was halted due to the closure of operations of the railway wagons in the last two days, according to the port officials.

All officials are doing their job as usual but a few of the importers and their agents came to release their goods, said Mohammad Fyzur Rahman, commissioner of Chattogram Custom House.