Trade through Benapole resumes

Estimated loss of the trade halt is around Tk 100 crore, port official says

Trade through Benapole land port resumed today after remaining closed for four days due to a lack of security amid countrywide political unrest centring the fall of the Awami League government.

Estimated loss of the trade halt is around Tk 100 crore, said Ravindra Singh, deputy commissioner of customs at Benapole land port.

The deadlock was resolved after various organisations and port officials held a meeting yesterday.

Benapole is the largest land port in South Asia and is a major hub of trade activity between India and Bangladesh.

India is the second-largest import source for Bangladesh after China.

Imports from India stood at $9.49 billion in 2022-23 fiscal year while exports to the country amounted to $2.13 billion, figures from Bangladesh Trade Portal and Bangladesh Bank showed.

India mainly exports fruits, onions, machinery, raw materials among other products while Bangladesh's exports include ready-made garments, jute products and others.

The Border Security Force strengthened security along the Indian border since the fall of the Hasina government, said Shri Karthik Chandra, general secretary of Petrapole C&F Staff Association of India.