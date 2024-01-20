Textile millers urge workers to refrain from vandalism

Business
The Bangladesh Textile Mills Association (BTMA) has asked workers to refrain from any vandalism as the trade body is working with the government to announce a new wage structure within two weeks. 

The labour and employment ministry and the Minimum Wage Board informed the BTMA about their working towards finalising the wage structure for the textile workers, the association said in a press release on Thursday. 

The government has a separate wage structure for textile workers.

BTMA member mills will pay the workers from the date of implementation of the new wage with the arrears, said BTMA President Mohammad Ali Khokon.

Spinning, weaving, dyeing, washing, finishing and sizing mills are prominent members of the association, with nearly 10 lakh workers employed in the primary textile sector.

The BTMA statement said some textile mills are facing unrest and vandalism as workers are agitating to press home their demand for a new wage structure.

It comes after a new wage system was implemented for garment factory workers in December and they received the salary under the revised structure in January.

The labour ministry said it will announce the new wage structure for textile workers within two weeks.

