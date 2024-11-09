Business
Star Business Report
Sat Nov 9, 2024 03:14 PM
Last update on: Sat Nov 9, 2024 03:17 PM

TCB to sell subsidised foods through smart family cards

57 lakh smart cards have been prepared so far
Star Business Report
A group of women jostling near a TCB truck, with a long queue waiting behind them, in the capital’s Kazipara area yesterday afternoon. With prices of essentials soaring, these people have no option but to purchase those from these trucks at subsidised prices. One package of essentials, containing 5kg rice, 2 litre edible oil, and 2kg lentils, are sold at Tk 470. PHOTO: AMRAN HOSSAIN

The Trading Corporation of Bangladesh (TCB) is set to begin selling essential commodities at subsidised rates to one crore families through smart cards from January next year, the state agency announced today.

"We have already written to the commerce ministry," said Md Humayun Kabir, joint director and public relations officer of TCB, during a press briefing at the TCB regional office in Tejgaon, Dhaka.

The agency organised the event to outline its plans for distributing goods during Ramadan, which will fall in February-March.

TCB currently distributes 20,000 tonnes of lentils, two crore litres of edible oil, and 10,000 tonnes of sugar monthly to low-income families. It also supplies rice from the food directorate. 

The state agency adds chickpeas and dates during the month of Ramadan and has already secured agreements with suppliers for this purpose.

Distribution is conducted through one crore cards, with beneficiaries selected by district and upazila administrations, city corporation councillors, and local government representatives.

So far, 57 lakh smart cards have been prepared.

Following reports in the media about duplicate family cards, TCB is issuing smart cards to prevent multiple members from obtaining them. 

It has requested updated beneficiary lists from local administrations but has yet to receive them due to recent administrative changes.

"We expect the issues to be resolved soon," Kabir added.

